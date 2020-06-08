An Indian Doctor, who contracted COVID-19 infection while on duty, has died in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it was reported.

Sudhir Rambhau Washimkar, who hailed from the city of Nagpur, passed away at Al Ain Hospital on Saturday, Gulf News said in a report on Sunday.

The 61-year-old was employed at the Burjeel Royal Hospital in Al Ain, part of the VPS Healthcare network, and the private health provider confirmed his demise in a statement issued on Sunday.

“It is with great pain and grief that VPS Healthcare mourns the untimely and shocking demise of Dr Sudhir Rambhau Washimkar, internal medicine specialist at Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain. (He) was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Al Ain Hospital when he breathed his last on Saturday,” the statement said.

Washimkar had been tending to COVID-19 patients when he initially fell ill.

“Washimkar was a frontline warrior and was at the forefront in treating and attending to COVID-19 patients at Burjeel Royal hospital. He tested positive for COVID-19 on May 9. Two days later, on May 11, he was transferred to Al Ain Hospital,” the statement said.

Including Dr Washimkar, the UAE has so far lost 276 people to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country has reported 38,808 confirmed cases so far.

