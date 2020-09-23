Nawah Energy Company, the Joint Venture nuclear operations and maintenance subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, and Korea Electric Power Corporation, KEPCO, announced that the reactor of Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant has achieved 50 percent of its electricity production capacity.

The milestone achievement was announced on the sidelines of the 64th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna, where the UAE hosted a side event entitled ‘UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme: The Journey’.

Reaching 50 percent power at Unit 1 of Barakah is an important step in the process of Power Ascension Testing, PAT, and comes at a historic time for the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, one month after the safe and successful completion of the synchronization of Unit 1 to the UAE transmission grid and the dispatch of the first megawatts of clean electricity from the Barakah Plant to the Nation.

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said, “The UAE is now producing clean, baseload electricity through Unit 1 of the Barakah Plant, and the Unit has now achieved 50 percent power as part of the Power Ascension Testing our teams at Nawah are currently undertaking. Safety and quality-led progress is continuing to be made across all four Units of the Plant, and we are delighted to participate in the IAEA General Conference to share the latest updates with our industry partners on this strategic clean energy infrastructure project for the UAE.”

“The UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme is an engine of growth for our nation, delivering abundant clean electricity to support the UAE’s economic diversification efforts, while in parallel contributing to the country’s climate change commitments,” added Al Hammadi.

