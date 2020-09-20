The Lebanese Armed Forces declared that nine people were still reported remain missing since the massive August 4 explosions at the Port of Beirut.

In a statement, the army said that a search was till ongoing on for the seven Lebanese and two Syrian persons, Xinhua new agency reported.

Around 45,744 residential units were destroyed by the explosions and the damage was assessed by 250 teams of 1,000 army members and 500 civil engineers, it added.

The two explosions rocked the port destroying a big part of the capital city.

It killed around 190 people and wounded at least 6,000 others.

The explosions, caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate detonating at a warehouse in the port, also led to at least 300,000 people being homeless, while plunging more into poverty.

The blast caused damages estimated to be worth $15 billion, according to official figures.

The explosions occurred as Lebanon was experiencing its worst economic crisis.

Also read:Beirut port fire: Sabotage angle to be probed

Advertisements

