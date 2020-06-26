Phase four of the “Vande Bharat Mission” to repatriate Indians seeking to return home will focus on the Gulf, where a large number of expatriates have registered with Indian embassies to take advantage of special repatriation flights.

“We are committed to bringing back our remaining compatriots, particularly in the GCC countries, Malaysia, Singapore, among other places,” Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, told a media briefing here.

“In order to continue with our efforts, phase four of Vande Bharat Mission has been firmed up with effect from 3rd July. This phase will particularly focus on countries where we still have a large number of Indians who have registered to return,” he said.

The Vande Bharat Mission, which is in its seventh week, has so far brought back 364,209 Indians from over 50 countries across 5 continents, he said. “Demand for these flights remains very high, especially in the Gulf region and, therefore, we are moving to further streamline the process,” Srivastava announced.

