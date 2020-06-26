The Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai arranged the first ever chartered flight for the people stranded in the United Arab Emirates to Amristar. The Indigo flight took off from Dubai on Thursday at 10.10am with 209 passengers.

“We are thankful to the Indian Consulate and Indian Embassy, UAE for all their support to make this happen,” the Gurudwara said in a statement.

“We are in the process of arranging more chartered flights to Amritsar in the coming days. The second flight is scheduled for 27th June, two are in the pipeline, and we are working on six more flights in the coming weeks making sure they reach home safely and at the earliest,” the statement said.

Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai has been distributing meals to around 1500 people everyday since March with the help of Indian Consulate and few Volunteers to the blue collared workers and the needy in the UAE during these difficult times of COVID-19.

“We are happy to see that our brethren are being repatriated to their homes during this difficult situation in Dubai and hope that are all well settled and reunite with their families after their quarantine at the earliest,” said Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai.

