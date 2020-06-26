According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) of Johns Hopkins University, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 9.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4,88,000.

By Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 95,83,144, while the fatalities increased to 4,88,740, the University’s revealed in its latest update.

With 24,18,570 cases and 1,24,355 deaths, the US continues with the world’s highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.

Brazil comes in the second place with 12,28,114 infections and 54,971 deaths.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (6,13,148), and is followed by India (4,73,105), the UK (3,09,455), Peru (2,68,602), Chile (2,59,064), Spain (2,47,486), Italy (2,39,706), Iran (2,15,096), Mexico (2,02,951), France (1,97,885), Germany (1,93,371), Turkey (1,93,115), Pakistan (1,92,970), Saudi Arabia (1,70,639), Bangladesh (1,26,606), South Africa (1,18,375) and Canada (1,04,463), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (43,314), Italy (34,644), France (29,755), Spain (28,330), Mexico (25,060), India (14,894) and Iran (10,130).

