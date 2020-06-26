In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessity of strengthening international cooperation and pursuing coordinated efforts in the fields of research, two private companies in the UAE signed an agreement with two companies in Israel to develop research and technology to fight COVID-19.

This scientific and medical agreement forms part of constructive cooperation aimed at addressing the COVID-19 pandemic to safeguard the health of the region’s peoples.

As a result of the pandemic’s spread worldwide, it is imperative to place the protection of humanity at the forefront of global action to overcome this unprecedented crisis, UAE’s official media outlet, WAM reported.

Israel Prime Minister Benjanim Netanyahu also mentioned the partesrship in a graduation cermony. He said: “This cooperation will be in research and technology development, in areas that will improve the health security of the entire region.”

Netanyahu said the partnership is a result of continued, intensive negotiations in recent months.

“This will bring a blessing to many in our region,” he added.

UAE Ambassador to the UN Lana Nusseibeh had said in a webinar that Israeli scientific research on treatment for COVID-19 is “very exciting” and said there is “potentially room for cooperation here”.

