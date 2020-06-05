The Import Unit Value Index of Abu Dhabi decreased by 24.7 percent from 138.5 percent in the first quarter of 2019 to 104.3 percent in the comparable period of 2020, according to the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi.

Only food and beverages imports increased 2 percent from 97.9 percent in Q1 2019 to 99.9 percent in the same period this year, SCAD said. All other imports, including industrial supplies, fuels & lubricants, capital goods, transport equipment, and parts and accessories thereof as well as consumer goods declined during the reference period.

In the meantime, the figures showed the Export Unit Value Index increased by 5.2 percent from 76.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 80.2 percent in the first quarter of 2020.

