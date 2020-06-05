India recorded 9,851 new cases and 273 deaths in past 24 hours. With this, the COVID-19 tally of the country reached 2,26,770 according to data revealed by the Health Ministry on Friday. The last 24 hours saw the biggest-ever jump in India’s infection rate.

The surge comes amid the first phase of unlock after a two-month shutdown and as the government plans to open religious places from next week.

Of the total cases, 1,10,960 are active, and 1,09,462 have recovered, while 6,348 lost the battle against the pandemic so far.

The worst hit state continues to be Maharashtra with a total of 77,793 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 27,256, Delhi with 25,004 cases and Gujarat with 18,584.

The national capital after Maharashtra (41,402) reported the most number of active cases at 14,456. In Tamil Nadu there are 12,134 active cases and Gujarat has 4,762.

States with over 5,000 cases so far are Rajasthan (9,862) Madhya Pradesh (8,762), Uttar Pradesh (9,237) and West Bengal (6,876).

