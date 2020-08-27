India on Thursday witnessed the worst-ever single-day spike of 75,760 COVID cases that has ever been recorded by any country. It pushed the national tally to 33,10,234 while the toll breached the 60,000 mark with 1,017 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total 33,10,234 cases, 7,25,991 are active cases; 25,23,771 people have recovered from the deadly virus while a total of 60,472 have died due to the pandemic, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.

With 56,013 recoveries in a day, the recovery rate stood at 76.24 percent while the fatality rate was 1.83 percent.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit with a total of 7,18,711 cases and 23,089 deaths. Tamil Nadu is at the second spot with 3,97,261 cases and 6,839 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar followed.

According to the fresh data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,24,988 samples were tested in the last 24 hours with the total number of samples tested so far reaching 3,85,76,510.

A total of 1,550 laboratories are conducting Covid-19 tests across the country. Out of these total labs, 993 are government labs while 557 are private.

A total of 795 laboratories conduct Real-Time RT PCR for Covid-19 while the TrueNat Test for Covid-19 is being conducted by 637 labs. The CBNAAT Test is being carried out by 118 labs across the nation.

On the global front, India still remains the third worst-hit nation, while the US and Brazil lead with a total of 58,21,602 and 37,17,156 cases, respectively. The total number of cases across the globe has reached 2,41,76,836 while the total fatalities have reached 8,25,696.

