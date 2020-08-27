The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has agreed to permit the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA) with access to two locations in the country, according to a joint statement by Iran and the IAEA.

The agreement was made during a recent visit by the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to the Iranian capital Tehran, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

“Iran will voluntarily provide the IAEA with access to two locations specified by the IAEA and will facilitate the process to settle these issues,” the statement was cited as reading by official IRNA news agency.

“The IAEA does not have any further questions to Iran, and it does not have further requests for access to locations other than those declared by Iran,” the statement said.

According to the AEOI, the inspections will be made at two locations, near Shahreza in central Isfahan Province and near capital Tehran.

The UN nuclear watchdog had demanded inspections for “possible” nuclear activities in the two locations.

