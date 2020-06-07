Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Sunday announced an investment of Rs 5,683.50 crore by a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. ADIA’s investment will translate into a 1.16 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. Another Abu Dhabi investment firm Mubadala had invested 9,093 crores in the company, on Friday.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 97,885.65 crore from leading global investors, including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala and ADIA in less than seven weeks.

Jio Platforms is a a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries. It is a next-generation technology platform, with more than 388 million subscribers across India.

ADIA is a global investment institution that invests funds on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi through a strategy focused on long-term value creation. ADIA manages a global investment portfolio across more than two dozen asset classes and sub-categories.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said: “I am delighted that ADIA, with its track record of more than four decades of successful long-term value investing across the world, is partnering with Jio Platforms in its mission to take India to digital leadership and generate inclusive growth opportunities. This investment is astrong endorsement of our strategy and India’s potential.”

Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department at ADIA, said: “Jio Platforms is at the forefront of India’s digital revolution, poised to benefit from major socio-economic developments and the transformative effects of technology on the way people live and work.”

“Our investment in Jio is a further demonstration of ADIA’s ability to draw on deep regional and sector expertise to invest globally in market leading companies and alongside proven partners.”, he added.

