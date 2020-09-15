The Jordanian government has announced its decision to shut down most of the schools, restaurants, markets and mosques for two weeks starting on Thursday amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said public breach of the government warning against large gatherings has resulted in the increase cases, reports Xinhua news agency.

The government will take stricter measures against violators, he added.

Education Minister Tayseer Nuaimi announced the two-week suspension of all schools and kindergartens, except for the students preparing for Tawjihi, or the General Secondary School Certificate Examination.

Mosques would also be closed for two weeks starting on Thursday, according to Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh.

On Monday, Jordan recorded two new deaths and 214 cases, raising the death toll to 26 and the total tally in the Kingdom to 3,528, according to Health Minister Saad Jaber.

