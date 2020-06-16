The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of misleading the world regarding his government’s plan to annex the Palestinian lands.

“Netanyahu is trying to mislead the world’s public opinion and the international officials to facilitate the process of marketing his planned annexation of parts of the West Bank,” the ministry said in an emailed press statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

“He wants to soften the international reactions and positions … and dismantle the international consensus that clearly rejects the annexation plan,” it added.

Netanyahu’s attempts at a gradual implementation of the annexation plan “will never change the actual essence of annexing large parts of the West Bank lands,” the statement noted.

Israel Radio earlier reported that Netanyahu had hinted at the possible postponement of his annexation plan that is supposed to be set in motion in early July.

Also Read: UAE Slams Israeli Plan To Annex Palestine Territories

Also Read: Plestine wants UN session over Israel’s annexation move

Read More: In 2019, over 4,000 children were killed in armed conflicts: UN

Advertisements

