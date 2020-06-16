COVID-19 pandemic, the lockdown, dullness in economy, loss of jobs, hardships of migrants and a recent suicide of a young star Sushant have all kicked up a slew of discussions over mental health and wellness in the Indian society.

Its in this context, Actor Vicky Kaushal has shared his prayer for peace and joy for all in a new social media post on Tuesday.

He wrote, “Jo hai… jo chale gaye, saareyaan nu sukh shaanti bakshya (to the ones present and the ones departed, shower peace and joy).”

Along with it, he shared a throwback picture of him praying at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Vicky’s post especially comes in the wake of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise on Sunday. Sushant was found hanging at his residence.

After hearing of Sushant’s death, Vicky had penned this message: “Never got to know him well but this still feels like a blow to the gut. Can’t imagine the pain he was going through and the pain that his family and friends must be going through right now. May God give them strength. Rest in peace Sushant.”

