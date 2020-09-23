Oman authorities have given the green signal to restart the country’s public commute systems. The services are set to begin from Sunday.

Following the approval from the Supreme Committee dealing with the COVID-19 effects, the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology decided to resume public transport services in the Sultanate starting from 27 September as per the set dates and conditions.

The ministry said in a statement that public transport services between cities will start from 27 September. Service will start within the capital Muscat from 4 October, and within the Wilayat of Salalah from 18 October. The statement added that the services within the Wilayat of Sohar will be announced later by Mwasalat.

The ministry also highlighted the precautionary measures to be followed for the safety of employees and passengers. The buses should be sterilised before starting the trip and after its end-point. For trips between cities, measuring the temperature of passengers is mandatory. While using the bus face masks must be worn at all times. Providing hand sanitizers inside the buses, maintaining physical distance, preventing passengers from standing inside buses must be stringently followed. Passengers should also avoid touching the handles on the bus and must disclose any symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

