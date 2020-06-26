Qatar Football Association (QFA) and FIFA, on Thursday announced their plans to organise a pan Arab Tournament in late 2021. The competition, which will act as a crucial preparatory event for the FIFA World Cup 2022 will also be hosted by Qatar.

The competition proposal was presented to FIFA Council members via video conference by Hassan Al-Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery And Legacy (SC) and Chairman of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC (Q22).

The tournament will follow the same timings as of the FIFA World Cup 2022, with the final taking place exactly one year before the Qatar 2022 final is scheduled to kick off.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to kick off on 21 November 2022.

The 22 team invitational tournament for men’s national teams will be contested by Arab nations from Africa and Asia, KUNA reported.

