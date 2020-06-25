Western countries donated about $900 million to Sudan, in a bid to aid the transition process of the North African nation.

This happened at a conference hosted by Germany to support Sudan’s struggling transition and help overcome an economic crisis after the ouster of autocrat Omar Al-Bashir last year, officials said on Thursday.

The European Union donated 312 million euros ($349.94 million), the United States $356.2 million, Germany 150 million euros and France 100 million euros for various projects in Sudan, reports Arab News.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok who is running the country under a precarious, transitional power-sharing deal with the military since the overthrow Al-Bashir in a popular uprising last year, is desperate for foreign support.

