Since its establishment in March 2015 by a decree from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Suqia UAE has been working in line with the wise leadership’s approach to highlighting the UAE’s commitment to giving with His Highness praising Suqia’s efforts on his Twitter account. Till date, Suqia has succeeded in reaching more than 13 million people across 36 countries and completed more than 1,000 sustainable water projects around the world since its establishment.

On Zayed Humanitarian Day 2019, Suqia UAE supported the launch of the “From the UAE for Rohingya Children and Women” campaign under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa. Suqia provided all the requirements to make the campaign successful, underlining the values of giving and charity, which are the main principles of the UAE’s mission.

Zayed Humanitarian Day reminds us of the achievements and accomplishments of the pioneer of humanitarian work, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose quality initiatives contributed to improving the lives of millions of people around the world.

Throughout 2019, Suqia, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, implemented several developmental projects across many countries in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Dar Al Ber Society and Dubai Cares. This is in accordance with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 6, which highlights countries that need clean water the most.

Suqia UAE works in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. These directives include investing in human beings to make the UAE the best country in the world on the Golden Jubilee of the Union, according to the UAE Vision 2021.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia UAE, said that Suqia continues implementing projects and initiatives that provide drinking water to people in need around the world, regardless of their religion, ethnicity, culture, or nationality.

During its annual Ramadan campaign in 2019, Suqia UAE distributed eight million cups of water to mosques and Iftar tents during the Holy Month, in collaboration with 14 local charity organisations, reaching some four million people in 13 countries. Suqia UAE also took part in “Their Suhoor is on Us” initiative, organised by the Community Development Authority’s Youth Council, contributing 48,000 cups of Mai Dubai water, which were distributed along with Suhoor meals for workers during Ramadan 2019.

Suqia UAE also participated in the 10 Million Meals campaign, the most extensive national campaign to provide meals and food supplies for people in need in the UAE. Suqia will provide 10 million water bottles worth AED5 million, in collaboration with Mai Dubai.

The “10 Million Meals Campaign” was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and his wife, H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the UAE Food Bank.

In January 2020, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, honoured 10 winners of the second Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award. The award was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed to encourage research institutions, individuals, and innovators from around the world to develop sustainable and innovative solutions to water scarcity that use solar power.

The awards witnessed a large turnout from research institutions, individuals and innovators from around the world, underlining the importance of the awards globally and enhancing the UAE’s position as a platform for innovation, an incubator, and a destination for creative minds from around the world.

