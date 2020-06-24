From Tim Cook to Sundar Pichai, top technology leaders in the US have come out in the open to criticise US President Donald Trump’s latest crackdown on immigration.

Through an executive order on Monday, Trump suspended till the end of the year the H-1B visas prized by Indian professionals. The freeze will not affect those already in the US on the H-1B and the other work visa categories being put on pause.

“Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today’s proclamation – we’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all,” Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a tweet.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he was deeply disappointed by the new proclamation.

“Like Apple, this nation of immigrants has always found strength in our diversity, and hope in the enduring promise of the American Dream. There is no new prosperity without both. Deeply disappointed by this proclamation,” he said.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki stressed that “immigration is central to America’s story, and it’s central to my own family’s story.”

“My family escaped danger and found a new home in America,” she said in a tweet.

Wojcicki said that YouTube would “join Google in standing with immigrants and working to expand opportunity for all.”

In fiscal year 2019, the US government awarded more H-1B visas to Amazon than any other firm, according to GeekWire.

The new proclamation also drew criticism from the company which termed the action “short-sighted”.

“We oppose the administration’s short-sighted action. Preventing highly skilled professionals from entering the country and contributing to America’s economic recovery puts America’s global competitiveness at risk,” an Amazon spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Microsoft President Brad Smith also condemned the move.

“Now is not the time to cut our nation off from the world’s talent or create uncertainty and anxiety. Immigrants play a vital role at our company and support our country’s critical infrastructure. They are contributing to this country at a time when we need them most,” he said in a tweet.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he very much disagreed with the action.

“Very much disagree with this action. In my experience, these skillsets are net job creators. Visa reform makes sense, but this is too broad,” he said in a tweet.

Facebook and Twitter also condemned the new visa restrictions.

Also Read: Be impatient, open minded: Pichai to graduates

Also Read: Apple commits USD 100 mn to fight racial discrimination

Advertisements

