The air display over the country’s hospitals by the UAE Air Force’s aerobatic team, Al Fursan, concluded in a spectacular manner with an aerobatic show over select hospitals in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

The three-day display, organised by the General Headquarter (GHQ) of the UAE Armed Forces, translates a message of gratitude by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who has many a time appreciated the fundamental role played by the nation’s doctors, nurses, paramedics, and administrative and technical staff, who are working round the clock under tough circumstances to ensure public safety and health in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention lauded the GHQ’s initiative, saying it carried an inspirational message of thanks and gratitude to the frontline medical, nursing and administrative staff.

On the final day, Al Fursan performed stunning displays in the skies, flying over Al Kuwait Hospital in Dubai, Al Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah, Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in Ajman, the Field Hospital in Umm Al Quwain, the Field Hospital and Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, Khorfakkan Hospital, Masafi Hospital and the Field Hospital in Fujairah.

Dubai Health Authority, DHA, expressed appreciation to Al Fursan for spreading a positive atmosphere among the Authority’s staff.

The display started in Abu Dhabi on Sunday by flying in over Al Rahba Hospital, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Zayed Military Hospital, Emirates Humanitarian City, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, and Al Ain Hospital in Al Ain at 5.30- 6.30 p.m. On the second day, Al Fursan flew over Al Dhafra Hospital in Madinat Zayed.

On the third day, they were seen in the skies of Dubai, flying over the Kuwait Hospital, as well as in Sharjah over Al Kuwait Hospital as well. In Ajman, they performed over the Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital, while in Umm Al Qaiwain they were watched over the Field Hospital. In Ras Al Khaimah, the team were seen over the Field Hospital and Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital. In Khorfakkan, they displayed over Khorfakkan Hospital, and over the Field Hospital and Masafi Hospital in Fujairah.

