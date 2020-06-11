Turkey’s national carrier, Turkish Airlines has announced the resumption of some of its international flights from Thursday. Its operations were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bilal Eksi, CEO of the company, said in a tweet on Wednesday that AnadoluJet, a trademark of Turkey’s flag carrier, would start flying from Istanbul and the capital Ankara to some European countries from Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The initial destinations would cover several major cities such as Amsterdam, Berlin and London.

Turkey is expected to increase the number of its international flights to 40 countries in the upcoming days.

Turkish Airlines had earlier announced that its international flights would start on June 10.

The reason for the delay of one day was not immediately clear.

Turkey had also partially resumed its domestic flight services on June 1, after a two-month closure.

Also Read: Turkey Enters Normalisation Process

Also Read: Istanbul begins reopening as Turkey eases restrictions

Read More: Israeli flight lands in Turkey after a decade-long pause

Advertisements

