The US Federal Reserve projected the interest rates to remain at the current level through at least 2022. It also kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the record-low level of near zero amid mounting fallout from the COVID-19-induced recession.

“The ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term,” the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed’s policy-making body, said in a statement after concluding a two-day meeting on Wednesday.

In light of these developments, the committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 0.25 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported citing the statement as saying.

“The virus and the forceful measures taken to control its spread have induced a sharp decline in economic activity and a surge in job losses,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

“Indicators of spending and production plummeted in April, and the decline in real GDP in the current quarter is likely to be the most severe on record,” Powell said.

Even after the unexpectedly positive May employment report, nearly 20 million jobs have been cut since February, he noted, adding that the rise in joblessness has been especially severe for lower-wage workers, for women, and for African-Americans and Hispanics.

Powell said some indicators in recent weeks suggest a stabilization or even a modest rebound in some segments of the economy, such as retail merchandise and motor vehicle sales, and the unemployment edged down as some workers returned to their jobs from temporary layoffs.

The central bank’s policy meeting followed the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER)’s announcement on Monday that the US economy officially entered a recession in February, ending the longest expansion in the country’s. history.

In a separate statement, the Fed projected on Wednesday that the US economy will shrink by 6.5 per cent in 2020, followed by a 5 per cent gain next year.

“The extent of the downturn and the pace of recovery remain extraordinarily uncertain and will depend in large part on our success in containing the virus,” Powell said.

“A full recovery is unlikely to occur until people are confident that it is safe to reengage in a broad range of activities.”

The Fed cut interest rates to near zero at two unscheduled meetings in March and began purchasing massive quantities of US treasuries and agency mortgage-backed securities to repair financial markets.

It also unveiled new lending programs to provide up to $2.3 trillion to support the economy in response to the pandemic.

