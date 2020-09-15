The UAE has authorized the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine; making it available to those first line defence heroes, who are most at risk of catching COVID-19, protecting them from any danger that they may be exposed to due to the nature of their work.

Minister of Health and Prevention Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais said that this emergency use of the vaccine is fully and completely compatible with the regulations and laws that allow a faster review of licensing procedures.

This came at the UAE Government’s media briefing which addresses all developments related to the corona virus.

Al-Owais confirmed that the results from final stages of the third phase trials showed that the vaccine is safe, effective and resulted in a strong response through the generation of antibodies against the virus.

Studies related to the safety of vaccination were reviewed, and that this process is carried out under the strict supervision of medical teams throughout the study. The health authorities follow all procedures for controlling the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

