The European Union, EU has renewed its support for the peace accord made by the UAE and Bahrain with the State of Israel.

Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for the External Affairs of the European Union, said the EU’s 27 member states issued statements on 15th August and 12th September, welcoming the UAE-Israel and UAE-Bahrain peace accords, respectively.

He added that Stavros Lambrinidis, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to the United States, is attending the signing ceremony in Washington.

