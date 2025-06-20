Kremlin warns US against Iran strike

Putin revealed that Moscow had proposed several compromise frameworks to all involved parties — including the US, Israel, and Iran

Washington would be making a serious mistake by launching an attack on Iran, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, warning that direct US involvement in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict would further destabilise the region.

Tensions have escalated since last week after Israel launched a large-scale bombing campaign against Iran, alleging that Tehran was on the verge of producing a nuclear bomb. Iran denied the allegations and responded with multiple drone and missile strikes. The exchange of hostilities between the two nations has continued, stoking fears of a wider regional war.

Commenting on the possible US strike, Peskov said, “Moscow believes it is a wrong move. This is a step that is bound to lead to further escalation, a major escalation, and would only complicate the situation in the region.”

He further cautioned, “Such conflicts are capable of setting the entire region on fire.” Peskov reiterated Russia’s willingness to help mediate and resolve the crisis, while calling any notion of regime change in Iran by the US or Israel “unacceptable.”

When asked about this possibility, Peskov echoed President Vladimir Putin’s long-held position: “We believe that it is unacceptable to have such conversations, and even more so to take such actions.”

Peskov said President Putin has maintained communication with both Tehran and Tel Aviv since the conflict began and has a “complete picture” of the situation. He added that while there is currently “little ground” for talks, Moscow remains actively engaged.

Putin, addressing a late-night Q&A with journalists on Wednesday, revealed that Moscow had proposed several compromise frameworks to all involved parties — including the US, Israel, and Iran. He suggested that a possible settlement could include mutual security guarantees that preserve Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear technology and Israel’s right to security.

Meanwhile, the White House has said that US President Donald Trump will decide within the next two weeks whether the United States will join Israel in its ongoing war with Iran.

Addressing a briefing on Thursday (local time), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read out a statement from President Trump, who acknowledged the potential for diplomatic negotiations despite the escalating conflict in the Middle East. “Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,” Leavitt quoted the President as saying.

Leavitt also reiterated the administration’s stance on Iran’s nuclear program.

In response to a question about the contours of any possible deal with Iran, Leavitt said, “No enrichment of Uranium and… Iran is absolutely not able to achieve a nuclear weapon. The President has been very clear about that.”

Meanwhile, Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have condemened Israeli strikes against Iran urging both sides to pursue diplomatic means and put an immediate end to hostilites.

Escalating tensions between Iran and Israel topped the agenda of the telephone call between the two leaders in a telephone call, the Kremlin said on Thursday. Putin and Xi discussed the results of the recent G7 Summit in Canada, noting “the flaws that emerged in the relations of the meeting’s participants, ” TASS reported.

The call between the two leaders was “very constructive”, Russian state media TASS cited Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov telling reporters at a briefing on Thursday.

The two leaders strongly condemned “Israeli actions violating the UN Charter and other norms of international law” and said that the two counties “fundamentally agree that the current situation and issues related to the Iranian nuclear program can not be resolved militarily.”

Xi called for a cease-fire between the two warring nations describing it as an “urgent priority,” the Foreign Ministry of China said as per Xinhua media outlet.

Terming Israel’s attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities is extremely dangerous, Putin said that Russia stands ready to maintain close communication with China, and make joint active efforts to cool down the situation, so as to safeguard regional peace and stability.

Xi, the Chinese state media reported, noted that the international community should make efforts to de-escalate the situation and that disputes should be resolved through negotiations rather than military force. The Chinese leader urged the relevant parties to firmly support a political solution to the Iranian nuclear issue, and push the issue back to the track of political solution through dialogue and negotiation.

He further said China stands ready to continue enhancing communication and coordination with all parties, pool their efforts, uphold justice, and play a constructive role in restoring peace in West Asia. He also called on the UN Security Council to play a bigger role in this regard.

The two heads of state agreed to maintain close high-level exchanges, advance cooperation in various fields, and deepen the development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination.

Putin has said that he is in touch with US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the Israel-Iran conflict. He said Russia is prepared to support Tehran’s peaceful nuclear development while addressing Tel Aviv’s security concerns and that a deal to end fighting between Israel and Iran is possible.