The Saudi Ports Authority, MAWANI, in partnership with DP World, has launched the first direct shipping line connecting UAE’s Jebel Ali Port in Dubai with Egypt’s Sokhna Port through Jeddah Islamic Port.

The new shipping line is the fourth one to be launched by MAWANI in 2020. The move, which aims to provide shipping services on the Red Sea coast, has been taken under the supervision and follow-up of the Saudi Minister of Transport, Eng. Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser.

DP World in December last year was awarded a 30-year Build-Operate-Transfer, BOT, concession by MAWANI, for the management and development of the Jeddah South Container Terminal at the multi-purpose Jeddah Islamic Port.

Under the agreement, DP World will invest up to $500 million to improve and modernise the Jeddah Islamic Port, including major infrastructure development to enable the Port to serve the ultra-large container carriers, ULCCs, considered the world’s largest mega containerships.

Saad Alkhalb, President of MAWANI, said: “The launch of the new shipping line is part of MAWANI’s ambitious initiatives to achieve its strategic goals set by the National Industrial Development and Logistics Programme, NIDLP, to support economic growth, foster investments and contribute to achieving Saudi Vision 2030 positioning Saudi Arabia as a global centre for logistics”.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO, said: “DP World is pleased that our strategic partnership with MAWANI is moving from strength to strength, thanks to the continued support of Saudi Minister of Transport. The launch of the first dedicated shipping service connecting Jebel Ali, Jeddah and Sokhna will be a game changer in promoting the much-needed intra-regional trade.”

