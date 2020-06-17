The Ministry of Education (MoE) has set a mechanism for students still enrolled in universities overseas, to obtain exceptions to attendance policies at their respective academic institutions, in light of the ongoing circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MoE in a statement said that the move stems from its keenness to ensure the continuity of the education process for those students and maintaining effective channels of communication with them.

According to this mechanism, the students’ applications for exceptions to academic attendance at those universities due to the COVID-19 should be submitted following the end of the academic year, not after the academic semester, via the following email: ifada@moe.gov.ae.

They have to support the request with a message elaborating on the reasons for the required exceptions, in addition to another message from the university where the type of study they’ve followed during the coronavirus crisis should be mentioned. The approval issued by the MoE for studying abroad should be attached as well.

The student’s score reports for the academic years spent in the host countries and the duration of each academic year should also be attached with the exception request in addition to an entry and exit report of the student from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

