Swiss Arabian Perfumes Group introduces Sapil Sanitiser to help the people to combat Corona pandemic. The initiative, which is aligned with its corporate social responsibility, aims to add a new category that guarantees extra hygiene across its brand …. Reports Asian Lite News

In order to contribute to the global fight against Covid-19, the Swiss Arabian Perfumes Group introduced a new range of hand sanitisers, Sapil, as part of its brand. The initiative, which is aligned with its corporate social responsibility, aims to add a new category that guarantees extra hygiene across its brand.

The new Sapil hand sanitiser comes in a spray format, containing 70 per cent ethyl alcohol, an active ingredient that is fast-acting and kills 99.9 per cent of illness-causing germs and bacteria.

It features antiseptic and disinfectant properties with moisturisers and Vitamin E, making it highly effective and skin-friendly.

Sapil hand sanitiser can also be used on metals, laptops, door handles and other surfaces apart from hands for quick action. The non-sticky formula is ideal for use in homes, offices and schools, and is a handy companion to take while travelling and in cases where water and soap are unavailable.

The Sapil hand sanitiser spray is available in 60 ml and 100 ml versions.

Available in a store near you or shop online at www.sapil.com