Tata Asset Management Limited, TAML, has opened its regional Office at the Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC. The company calls this a key step towards expanding its network in the Middle East and broader MEA region.

TAML is the specialised investment management firm part of the TATA Group. TAML’s business is in Mutual Funds, Portfolio Management Services, Alternate Investment Funds and Offshore Funds. The firm manages funds across the entire risk-return continuum.

Commenting on the announcement, Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority, said, “We are pleased to welcome Tata Asset Management to the Dubai International Financial Centre. A leading global brand name such as TATA is an excellent addition to the centre and will benefit from our enabling financial eco-system, seamless infrastructure, connectivity to global markets, and advanced regulatory system.”

Prathit Bhobe, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Asset Management Ltd, said, “The opening of our DIFC office is an acknowledgement of Dubai’s pivotal role at the heart of the region and the strong advantages it offers institutions that base themselves here. It is also a key step towards expanding our network in the Middle East and broader MEA region. Strong UAE-India trade relations, favourable demographics and diversified ME investor landscape make the UAE the right fit.”

