Arab nations welcome Gaza deal

The Arab nations have welcomed the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, urging immediate implementation, humanitarian aid, and renewed political dialogue to secure lasting peace and regional stability….reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates welcomed the announcement by US President Donald Trump of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, praising his pivotal role in facilitating the deal. The UAE called on all parties to build on this progress, pursue urgent measures to end the conflict, restore stability, and ensure the safety of civilians in the region.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended President Trump, as well as the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye, for facilitating the arrangements leading to the agreement. The ministry expressed hope that the ceasefire would mark a positive step toward ending humanitarian suffering in Gaza and paving the way for a just and lasting settlement that protects the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The UAE emphasised that the success of the ceasefire depends on the commitment of all parties to uphold its terms, exercise restraint, and resume a comprehensive political process aimed at achieving the two-state solution. The ministry also reaffirmed the UAE’s support for regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions, stressing the importance of safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need.

Applaud from Arab Parliament

The Arab Parliament described the ceasefire as a crucial step toward ending bloodshed and achieving a just peace. Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, hailed the agreement as a victory for reason, humanitarian values, and international legitimacy.

Al Yamahi highlighted the significant roles played by Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye, and President Trump in facilitating dialogue between Israel and Hamas. He called on all parties to adhere to the agreement and urged the international community to hold Israel accountable under international law. The Arab Parliament reaffirmed support for Palestinian self-determination and the establishment of an independent state.

‘Don’t wait for formal signing’

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi stressed the urgency of implementing the ceasefire immediately, without waiting for a formal signing. Meeting with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Al-Sisi praised President Trump’s efforts and underscored Egypt’s role in facilitating a resolution. The US envoys acknowledged Egypt’s contribution and reiterated the strong strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States in promoting regional stability.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed the ceasefire, acknowledging the effective role of President Trump and the mediation efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey. The Saudi Foreign Ministry emphasised the importance of this agreement as a basis for alleviating the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people and restoring security and stability in the region.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, also expressed appreciation for the significant efforts made by Egypt, Qatar, the U.S., and Turkey in reaching the ceasefire deal. He highlighted the necessity of adhering to the agreement and fully implementing its terms to end the war in Gaza. Safadi stressed the need for concerted efforts to deliver sufficient and immediate humanitarian aid to end the famine in Gaza.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed support for the ceasefire and emphasised the need for immediate implementation. Abbas welcomed Israel’s agreement to withdraw troops, allow humanitarian aid, and facilitate a prisoner exchange. He stressed that Gaza’s sovereignty belongs to Palestine and called for unified governance between Gaza and the West Bank under Palestinian law, with international and Arab support.

Historic first phase

Announced by President Trump on Truth Social, the first phase comes more than two years after the conflict erupted on October 7, leaving over 1,250 Israelis dead and about 250 hostages. Gaza suffered tens of thousands of civilian casualties and widespread destruction. Trump described the deal as “a great day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding nations, and the United States,” thanking mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye.

The first phase envisages hostages’ release, phased Israeli troop withdrawals, and sets the groundwork for a durable resolution. Both Israel and Hamas presented the deal as a victory, with Israel promising the safe return of hostages and Hamas confirming humanitarian aid access and prisoner exchanges. Observers note that full implementation could lead to broader diplomatic agreements, including renewed momentum for the Abraham Accords and wider regional stability.