A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for efforts to bring the Iran nuclear deal back on the right track and asked the US to rejoin the agreement as early as possible.



The Iran nuclear deal is an important achievement of multilateral diplomacy endorsed by Security Council Resolution 2231, is legally binding, and should be effectively implemented, said Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.



To preserve the July 2015 agreement is to uphold multilateralism, maintain peace and stability in the Middle East, safeguard the international nuclear non-proliferation regime, and the international order underpinned by international law, he told the Security Council.



The US unilateral withdrawal from the deal in May 2018, its continued maximum pressure on Iran, and its undermining the efforts of parties to uphold the agreement are the root causes of the current predicament of the Iranian nuclear issue, he was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.



This year, the US has openly pushed in the Security Council for the extension of the arms embargo against Iran, demanded to invoke a snapback mechanism and unilaterally announced the reinstatement of international sanctions against Iran. In disregard of the views of the international community, the United States staged several farces, he noted.





Faced with the unreasonable demand of the US, the overwhelming majority of Security Council members adhered to an objective and fair stand, refused to endorse the US position, and did not recognise that the US actions had any legal, political, and practical effects, he said.



The rotating presidents of the Security Council also concluded that they were in no position to take any action on the US request for a snapback. This represents a resounding rejection of bullying by fairness and justice, unilateralism by multilateralism. It reflects vividly the support of the international community for justice and multilateralism, he said.



At present, the situation on the Iranian nuclear issue is pregnant with important changes and faced with new opportunities and challenges. All parties should maintain calmness and restraint, resolutely implement the agreement, resolve differences through dialogue and consultation, and restore the balance of rights and obligations under the agreement, he said.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani





On Monday, a foreign ministers’ video teleconference on the Iranian nuclear issue was successfully convened. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the agreement and Security Council Resolution 2231, ensuring their complete and effective implementation, recognising the prospect of the US rejoining the deal and agreeing to make joint efforts to positively address the US return as soon as possible, he said.



The foreign ministers’ meeting has sent a positive and strong message to the world. All parties should seize the opportunity to speed up engagement and consultations, strengthen diplomatic efforts, and move the deal back to the right track as soon as possible. The most urgent task at the moment is for the US to mend its ways, rejoin the agreement unconditionally at an early date and return to full compliance, he said.



