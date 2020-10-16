Al-Nahyan tweeted an image of himself receiving the trial vaccine with a caption saying “corona vaccination is our way to return to normal life.”…Reports Asian Lite News

Al-Nahyan tweeted an image of himself receiving the trial vaccine with a caption saying “corona vaccination is our way to return to normal life.”

Last month, UAE issued emergency approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for frontline healthcare workers.

التطعيم عن كورونا طريقنا للعودة للحياة الطبيعية #تم_التطعيم pic.twitter.com/nl5uZSs3cI — عبدالله بن زايد (@ABZayed) October 16, 2020

“The vaccine will be available to our first line of defense heroes who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus,” the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said.

Its effective and has resulted in a “strong response” by generated antibodies in trial volunteers, the health minister said.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced that it conducted 116,470 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

On Friday,As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 1,412 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 112,849.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 3 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 455.

