The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced 1,431 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 110,039.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced that it conducted 103,132 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 2 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 450.

MoHAP also noted an additional 1,652 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 101,659

