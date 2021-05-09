Brisbane’s bid received a shot in the arm recently when Scott Morrison said that the Federal Government would cover half the costs for the Games….reports Asian Lite News

Brisbane is on verge of securing 2032 Olympic Games after Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) chief John Coates said that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is ‘conducting due diligence ahead of confirming the city as host’ of the quadrennial event.



Speaking to AOC members during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday, Coates said that confirmation of funding by the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s support had helped submit the ‘priority guarantees to IOC President Thomas Bach’.



“IOC is now evaluating the project,” Coates was quoted as saying by sports website insidethegames.biz.



Brisbane’s bid received a shot in the arm recently when Scott Morrison said that the Federal Government would cover half the costs for the Games.

Also read:Covid bursts IPL bubble













Advertisements

