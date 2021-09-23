Mastercard premieres its global-first immersive, multi-sensory Cube that will connect visitors to their passions and bring emerging payment technologies to life…reports Asian Lite News

As the world looks to the UAE for the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai on 01 October 2021, Mastercard has shared a glimpse into the spectacular line-up of Priceless possibilities visitors can expect at the biggest event ever to be hosted in the Arab world. As the Official Payment Technology Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, the global technology company will connect people to their passions, provide a glimpse into a future powered by digital transformation, and share its industry-leading insights during the six-month period.

MC x Expo 2020 Dubai PPC_EN

KHALID ELGIBALI, DIVISION PRESIDENT, MENA, MASTERCARD: “With one of the world’s biggest economic and cultural milestones fast approaching, Mastercard is geared to welcome people from across the globe and connect them to unforgettable experiences filled with Priceless possibilities. Together with Expo 2020 Dubai, we have curated a journey that will excite, inspire and mobilize millions of visitors. Together, we will Start Something Priceless.”

Unveiling the Mastercard Cube

Mastercard will connect guests to their passions through the introduction of its Mastercard Cube. The installation will immerse visitors in a range of multi-sensory experiences as they embark on Priceless journeys tailored to their passion, including sport, food and music, plus being a ‘force for good’.

At the Cube, visitors will be wowed by mixed reality content that brings to life the next era of innovation, as Mastercard demonstrates how the power of payment technology will be harnessed to make life safer, easier and more connected for all.

ALSO READ: MasterCard with an initiative to contribute to our #PricelessPlanet

Building a Greener Planet

Building on its global sustainability efforts, Mastercard will reveal an installation dedicated to its Priceless Planet Coalition, which aims to plant 100 million trees worldwide over five years. The innovative concept, led by Mastercard and joined by Expo 2020 Dubai, will invite visitors to learn more about Mastercard’s efforts in bringing together governments, businesses and consumers in combatting the effects of climate change, offering them an opportunity to become part of the network and contribute towards a greener future.

Expo visitors can also help contribute to a greener future by donating to Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition upon checkout as an add-on feature as they purchase their tickets to the mega event.

MC Expo Campaign

Advancing Gender Equality

Supporting Expo 2020 Dubai’s commitment to create a more equitable future, Mastercard will harness the platform to advance its efforts in driving gender equality around the world. The technology leader will be working closely with Expo 2020 Dubai to host a range of activities at the Women’s Pavilion to celebrate the successes of women leaders and offer a platform for female voices that will culminate in a legacy project to be jointly launched early next year.

Empowering Small Businesses

Mastercard will also be bringing together the region’s small business community with a series of on-ground and virtual workshops to empower, enable and connect thousands of businesses and entrepreneurs. The series will build on Mastercard’s ongoing efforts to support small businesses, helping them go digital and grow in an increasingly digital world.

Looking to the Next 50

Mastercard is fully committed to supporting Expo 2020 Dubai’s diverse range of knowledge-sharing initiatives and will be welcoming senior executives from across the globe to offer valuable insights and expertise to Expo’s audiences.

For 35 years, Mastercard has been fostering strategic public-private-partnerships in the UAE to drive economic progress and realize a digital economy. As the UAE marks its Golden Jubilee, Mastercard invites all visitors to discover a seamless world – one without borders – using the power of technology to leaves a positive legacy for humanity and the planet.

Advertisements

