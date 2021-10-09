I was wondering of what to try next and since all my recipes were a selection of savouries, I decided to switch to something sweet. So I chose this favourite dessert of ours –Sheer Khorma.

Sheer khorma is a milk based vermicelli pudding made with dry fruits and “Seviya”. It’s a thin vermicelli pasta used to cook mainly sweets. It is a traditional preparation usually made during Eid & every household has its own recipe of this rich preparation.

Here is a version of it that I have been making unchangingly for every Eid. There is no Eid without Sheer Khorma.



INGREDIENTS:

Milk-1 litre

Ghee-2 tbsp

Cardamom Powder-2tsp

Almond-1tsp (finely chopped)

Cashew Nuts -1tsp (chopped)

Pista-1tsp (chopped)

Dates-1tsp (chopped)

Raisins-2tsp

Nylon Vermicelli-1cup

Condensed milk-1/2 cup

METHOD:

Heat ghee in a non-stick pan on medium low flame. Add chopped nuts and dates and sauté it for two minutes until the nuts turn light golden in colour. Be very careful while frying the nuts. It’s best to keep it on low flame or you may end up burning it.

Add the nylon vermicelli to the nuts and stir it for a minute. Switch off the flame & transfer this vermicelli-nuts mix to another plate.

Heat the same non-stick pan on medium flame, add milk and let it come to boil. When the milk comes to boil slow down the flame and let the milk simmer for five minutes and in the meantime add cardamom powder to it. Keep stirring the milk in intervals.

You can notice the milk will thicken slightly. Now add the roasted vermicelli and nuts into the milk. Mix it well. The vermicelli will cook in no time and now add condensed milk into it. Make sure you add the condensed milk only after the vermicelli is cooked. I have added half a tin of condensed milk but you can add according to your sweet tooth. Mix everything well and let it cook for five minutes. The consistency of Sheer Khorma should not be very thick. Switch of the flame. Sheer Khorma is ready to be served and you can garnish it with some rose petals. You can devour this warm or let it cool in the refrigerator and have it chilled.

ALSO READ-Find comfort in food choices

Advertisements

