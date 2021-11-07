Naan Khatai is popular tea time cookie. It is easily available in most bakery shops in India. These yummy biscuits are my mother’s all-time favorite & it makes her quite nostalgic. My grandfather made sure he brought some fresh & crispy Naan Kathai every time he visited Bombay back in those days. Wrapped in butter paper, these shortbreads were a big hit amongst them as children. During those days’ ovens were a rare, huge tray of these melt in the mouth biscuits would be baked in the local bakery.

My kids love these biscuits too & I make sure these are always available at home during tea time. I make them in bulk and store in an airtight container to enjoy them for later.

I have made these Naan Khatai’s in a simple way by mixing all the dry ingredients and combining it with ghee. Then gently bringing the whole mixture into a dough. Roll in to balls and flatten them. Bake the cookies until their edges are golden in colour.

Now let me share with you my simple & easy version of Naan Katai

INGREDIENTS

All-purpose flour (Maida)-11/2 cup

Gram flour(besan)-1/2 cup

Powdered sugar- 3/4th to 1cup

Baking powder-1tsp

Baking soda-1/4tsp

Cardamom powder-1tsp

Nutmeg powder-1/2 tsp

Almonds (chopped)-3/4 cup

Ghee-3/4th to 1 cup

METHOD

Dry roast the chopped almond in 1/4th tsp of ghee for 2 minutes and keep it aside. This gives crunchiness to the Naan Khatai.

Add Maida, gram flour, powdered sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cardamom powder, nutmeg powder in a mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients with a whisk or sieve it once.

Now add ghee to the mixture in small quantity and bring the mixture into a smooth dough. If the mixture is dry or crumbly you need to add a tsp of ghee to the dough to make it smooth.

Lastly add the roasted almonds a mix the dough.

Pinch medium size balls from the dough. Roll them and flatten it.

Place them in a baking tray with butter paper lined. keep some space between each Naan Khatai, as they expand while baking.

Whisk one egg yolk and brush it over each Naanakhatai. (if you don’t want to use egg yolk you can replace it with milk) as it gives a lovely colour to the Naaan Khatai.

Preheat your oven for 10 minutes at 160 degrees Celsius. And bake the Naan Khatai for 25 to 30 minutes until the edges turn golden brown. Take it from the oven and cool them completely.

Delicious NaanKhatai’s are ready! You can store these delectable biscuits for at least 3 weeks in an airtight container.

