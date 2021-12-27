At least 18 Yemeni soldiers were killed in fighting between the army and Houthi militia in the oil-rich province of Marib, a government military source…reports Asian Lite News

“Eighteen soldiers were killed today in the battle in the desert area of al-Balak al-Sharki in southern Marib,” the source told Xinhua news agency late Sunday.

At least 18 Yemeni soldiers killed in Marib battle

“There were also many Houthis killed in the battle by airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led Arab coalition,” he said, without providing a specific number.

The Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported 16 coalition airstrikes on al-Balak al-Sharki area without providing further details.

ALSO READ: Houthi-fired projectile hits market in Yemen’s Marib, 4 dead

The Iran-backed militia have made major advances in the past months in Marib, seizing control of several districts around the government-controlled central city.

In February, the rebel group began a major offensive to capture the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

Advertisements

