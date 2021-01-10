Sunday’s incident followed alleged racial abuse of Indian players — Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj — by a section of the SCG crowd, the complaint of which was officially made by the Indian team on Saturday…reports Asian Lite News

Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that they have launched an investigation into the crowd incident that took place on Day Four of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Play was halted for several minutes on Sunday afternoon after the Indian team made a complaint regarding abuse from a section of the crowd in the Brewongle Stand concourse. At least six members of the crowd were then removed from the stands by the New South Wales Police.

“Cricket Australia has launched an investigation in parallel with NSW Police into a crowd incident at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday at the conclusion of the 86th over of Australia’s second innings,” said the Australian cricket board in an official statement.

Sunday’s incident followed alleged racial abuse of Indian players — Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj — by a section of the SCG crowd, the complaint of which was officially made by the Indian team on Saturday.

“The abuse of cricketers by crowd members is not acceptable. We thank the Indian team for their vigilance in reporting today’s incident, which we are now in the process of investigating. A number of spectators were interviewed by NSW Police and subsequently removed from the SCG on Sunday afternoon. While we await the outcome of the investigation by NSW Police, CA has launched its own inquiry into the matter,” said Sean Carroll, CA’s head of integrity and security.

“It is most regrettable that an otherwise excellent Test match contested in tremendous spirit by two friendly rivals has been tarnished by the actions of a small number of spectators over the past two days. As hosts, we once again apologise to the Indian team,” he added.

Meanwhile, Australia set a 407-run target for India in reply to which the visitors reached 98/2 at Stumps on Day Four, still needing 309 runs to win the last day of the Test match.

