Top Javelin Throwers Ranked

Reigning world champion and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has reclaimed the top spot in the men’s javelin throw world rankings, according to the latest update by World Athletics. The Indian star edged past Grenada’s Anderson Peters, thanks to a stellar run of recent performances, most notably his victory at the Paris Diamond League.

Neeraj Chopra (1)

With a total of 1,445 ranking points, Neeraj leads the javelin throw world standings. His consistency and big-match temperament have helped him leapfrog his rivals. The 26-year-old’s top throw of the season and his first-place finish in Paris solidified his position, underscoring why he remains a dominant force in global athletics.

Anderson Peters (2)



Grenadian thrower Anderson Peters, who was previously ranked number one, now holds the second spot with 1,431 points. Despite a strong showing throughout the season, Peters slipped after Chopra’s Diamond League win and overall consistency.

Julian Weber (3)



Germany’s Julian Weber ranks third with 1,407 points. He holds the best throw of the season so far — a massive 91.06 metres at the Doha Diamond League. While Weber hasn’t clinched as many titles this year, his sheer throwing distance keeps him in medal contention and in close pursuit of the top spot.

Arshad Nadeem (4)



Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who famously bested Neeraj Chopra at the Paris 2024 Olympics to win gold, is ranked fourth with 1,370 points. His performances remain solid, though slightly less consistent than the top three. Nonetheless, he continues to be a strong contender on the global stage.

Jakub Vadlejch (5)

Completing the top five is Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist. With 1,346 points, he rounds out a highly competitive field. Vadlejch’s technique and experience have kept him in the elite ranks, even as younger athletes push ahead.

As the 2025 athletics season progresses, the battle for javelin supremacy promises high drama, and all eyes will be on these five athletes in the lead-up to the World Championships.