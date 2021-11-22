No group or individual claimed the incident yet….reports Asian Lite News

At least four people were killed and four others injured in a firing by unknown men on a vehicle in Mastung district of Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, local media reported.



According to the media, the incident took place in the Wali Khan bypass area of the district from where the assailants ran away immediately. Afterward, the victims were shifted to a nearby hospital.



Police reached the site and started investigating the matter. Police told the local media that the targeted vehicle belonged to an influential local tribal leader, Xinhua news agency reported.



No group or individual claimed the incident yet.

Advertisements

