A total of 55 Italian companies participated at the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2021), at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

This was the largest presence this year of Italy ever at WETEX, which concluded its activities on Thursday. Italian SMEs and startups showcased the latest innovations in integrating components of the ecosystem, all in line with Italy’s National Sustainable Development Strategy to implement the UN 2030 Agenda and achieve the sustainable development goals.

The UAE is seeing increased participation from Italian companies in its trade fairs. At WETEX, in particular, the Italian exhibitors will impart know-how from different regions of Italy in the sustainable management of natural resources.

Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said, “Italy’s long-standing relationship with the UAE spans across various sectors. Opportunities for cooperation between the two countries are built around innovation, renewable energy, water solutions, technology, infrastructure, SMEs, startups, smart cities and the circular economy – all are key in the UAE Vision to build a future economy.

“With Italy being Europe’s second-largest manufacturer and the world’s sixth exporting country of technologies used exclusively in renewable energy sources, Italian companies shared their expertise at the 23rd edition of WETEX. As a leader in the sector, the country has developed the Integrated National Plan for Energy and Climate, which aims to increase its share of renewables to 32 percent by 2030, increasing power generated by renewables to 65 percent.”

ALSO READ: DEWA exhibits globally leading achievements at WETEX

From his part, Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE, said, “The trade exchange figures between Italy and the UAE reflect our strong bilateral and economic relations. The UAE is the largest Gulf trading partner to Italy, while Italy is the 2nd largest European partner to the UAE. In the renewable energy sector, Italian export increased by 11 percent in the 1st half of 2021. It has even increased by almost 4percent compared to 2019 before the global pandemic started.”

He added, “We put a spotlight on the innovative startups that can take companies through open innovation processes, industrial innovation 4.0, and implementation of new digital solutions. We take pride in the works that continue the Italian tradition of mechanics applied to industrial processes and ‘Made in Italy’ products that are backed by research, use quality materials, and are enhanced by modern technologies.”

Advertisements

