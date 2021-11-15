The bomb weighing around 4-5 kg was fixed on a motorcycle parked on the road and was detonated by remote control device by the miscreants …reports Asian Lite News

At least seven people, including two policemen, were injured in a blast in Pakistan’s Quetta city, police said.



A police van was passing by when the explosion occurred in the Nawa Killi area of Quetta, the capital of the Balochistan province, an official told Xinhua news agency.



The bomb weighing around 4-5 kg was fixed on a motorcycle parked on the road and was detonated by remote control device by the miscreants, he said.



Following the blast, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.



Security forces condoned off the area and started a search operation.



No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.

3 soldiers killed in anti-terror ops

Three Pakistani soldiers were killed and while several terrorists suffered heavy losses in two separate incidents in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, two policemen were also killed in Bajaur bomb blast, The News International reported.

Based on intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the surroundings of Turbat, security forces conducted an operation in the Hoshab area, in surroundings of Turbat, Balochistan, the ISPR said.

On being surrounded by the security forces, an engagement ensued, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses.

During the engagement, two soldiers, Sepoy Ramzan resident of District Sargodha and Lance Naik Liaquat lqbal resident of District Swabi sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly.

In another related incident in Swabi, while clearing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by terrorists along a route frequented by civilians, Sepoy lnamullah, resident of District Lakki Marwat, embraced Shahadat.

Pakistan’s Security Forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, two police officers were martyred in a bomb blast Saturday morning, confirmed police. (IANS/ANI)

