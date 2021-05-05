MBRGI, the region’s largest philanthropic foundation, carried out AED1.2 billion worth of humanitarian, social and developmental projects amid pandemic…reports Asian Lite News

More than 83 million people in 82 countries benefited from Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives’ (MBRGI) humanitarian and social projects in 2020, the foundation’s annual report has revealed.

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, MBRGI, the region’s largest philanthropic foundation, carried out AED1.2 billion worth of humanitarian, social and developmental projects to aid the vulnerable and empower disadvantaged communities in the face of the biggest health crisis of the century.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the Year in Review 2020 in a special event, held at The Union House in Dubai, to highlight the far-reaching influence of MBRGI’s initiatives and activities during 2020.

He said, “the global COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated that strategic and sustainable humanitarian work is the best way to serve people in times of crisis.”

He added, “despite the obstacles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, our projects and initiatives rose to the challenge and, in line with our expectations and ambitions, touched over 83 million lives in 82 countries.”

“Besides its influential economic and political role, the UAE is also a humanitarian entity and a beacon of hope in the region.”

Praising the team’s efforts, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, “Over 121,000 volunteers and personnel showed competence, courage and determination in the face of the pandemic.” He stressed that “we will continue creating hope across the world, regardless of any circumstances. We will heed the call of humanity wherever it takes us.”

During the event, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reviewed the key achievements of MBRGI’s 35 entities in 2020. He also reviewed the latest campaigns, programmes and initiatives that were launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

