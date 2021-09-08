The trial has faced several challenges since they were arraigned at Guantanamo in 2012 during the Obama administration in the US….reports Asian Lite News

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who is known as the ‘mastermind’ behind the 9/11 attacks on the US, appeared before a military court in Cuba after 18 months of hiatus due to COVID-19.

Along with Mohammed, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin ‘Attash, Ramzi Bin al-Shibh, Ali Abdul Aziz Ali, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi also appeared in the court for their alleged involvement in the 2001 attack. If convicted, all five could receive the death penalty, CNN reported.

This is the first time when the five detainees have appeared in court since February 2020, reported CNN.

On September 11, 2001, the United States faced the deadliest terrorist attack in its history. More than 3,000 people were killed in the terror attack. In a span of just 102 minutes, both towers of New York’s World Trade Center collapsed after planes hijacked by Al Qaeda operatives crashed into them.

Sheikh Mohammed is said to be one of the key terrorists who were behind the attack. Following the attack, the US sent its troops to Afghanistan to kill Osama Bin Laden who was the head of the global terror group Al Qaeda and one of the major brains behind the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States in 2001. (ANI)

