India recorded 93,249 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since September 2020, taking the total tally to 1,24,85,509 on Sunday.

The country has been recording an unabated spike in cases from over three weeks. The daily cases peaked on September 16, 2020, with 97,894 people testing positive for the virus in a single day.

The active cases have now increased to 6,91,597 comprising 5.54 per cent of the total infections, while a total 1,16,29,289 patients recovered in the last 24 hours with the recovery rate reported to be 93.14 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry reports.

The active caseload was the lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and comprised 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 1,64,623 on Sunday with 513 new fatalities and the fatality rate was reported 1.32 per cent.

A total of 11,66,716 samples tested for Covid-19 as of Saturday taking the total sample tests so far 24,81,25,908.

The Centre has advised high-burden states and union territories to take stringent measures for containment of the surge. Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana are the states with grave concern.

So far, 7,59,79,651 doses of the corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after the approval for Covishield and Covaxin. On April 1, the third phase of the vaccination drive began under which anyone 45 years or older is allowed to get a jab.

Vaccine registration for healthcare, frontline workers closed

The Central government has decided to close the registration of healthcare and frontline workers for Covid-19 vaccination after reports of fake registration under these categories came to the fore. About 24 per cent spike in registration under these categories has been observed in last few days.

In a letter to states and union territories, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that some ineligible beneficiaries are being registered as healthcare and frontline workers and getting vaccinated in complete violation of the prescribed guidelines.

He stated that there has been 24 per cent increase in healthcare workers database in the past few days. “…it has been decided that no fresh registrations in categories of HCWs and FLWS will be allowed with immediate effect. Registrations of persons aged 45 years and above will continue to be permitted on Co-WIN portal.”

“I request you to kindly direct the concerned officials for wider dissemination of this policy decision for compliance. However, universal vaccination of already registered HCWs and FLWs should be ensured at the earliest,” the Health Secretary stated in the letter.

So far, 7.44 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’.

