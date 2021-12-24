Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) on Thursday announced holiday traffic will increase almost 400 percent from 2020 as passenger demand, flight numbers and network presence expand…reports Asian Lite News

From the period running 22nd December to 2nd January, Abu Dhabi Airports estimates an average of 32,000 passengers and 102 flights per day will pass through AUH almost four times the passenger traffic reported during the same period last year (8400 passengers per day) and almost twice the flights (56). Passenger traffic (59,000 per day) and flight numbers (149 per day) still remain down from the same period in 2019.

Abu Dhabi airport expects high passenger traffic

AUH has reminded passengers to contact the relevant airline for the latest travel regulations and make sure to arrange all necessary validated documents before arriving at the airport. Furthermore, they were asked to check out AUH website to find their terminal location, reach the airport 3 hours early and to wear mask on at all times.

ADQ, Etihad have plans

Etihad Airways and ADQ announced Thursday a proposed transaction that will support the ongoing transformation of Etihad Airways and the future growth of the civil aviation sector in Abu Dhabi. As part of the proposed transaction, a number of Etihad’s businesses providing airline support services will become part of a new ADQ aviation company.

Once the transaction is complete, the airline support services businesses will benefit from being part of ADQ’s broad mobility and logistics portfolio, which includes Abu Dhabi Airports and AD Ports Group.

The businesses included in the proposed transaction are Etihad Engineering, Etihad Airport Services Cargo, Etihad Airport Services Ground, Etihad Aviation Training, Etihad Secure Logistics and Etihad Technical Training.

Additionally, the proposed transaction will see two Etihad businesses join Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company (ADNEC). Etihad Airport Services Catering will combine with ADNEC’s catering business Capital Hospitality, and Etihad Holidays will join ADNEC’s tourism promotion business, Tourism 365.

ALSO READ: Abu Dhabi deploys scanners on border

The proposed agreement marks the start of a new chapter for Etihad Airways, allowing the airline to further sharpen its focus on its core business and respond with greater agility to market opportunities as global travel demand rebounds from COVID-19.

The businesses joining ADQ’s new aviation company and ADNEC will remain key long-term strategic partners to Etihad Airways.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Advertisements

