Abu Dhabi on Tuesday updated the home quarantine guidelines for those in contact with a positive case, to protect the health and safety of all community members.

According to Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, those vaccinated must quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband on day 7.

Those who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 12 days and take a PCR test on day 11. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband on day 12.

Those in contact and registered in the home quarantine programme can conduct a free walk-in PCR test and remove the wristband at COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centres at Zayed Port, Mafraq Hospital and ADNEC (Abu Dhabi City), Al Ain Convention Centre, Al Khubiaisi, and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra, as well as all SEHA hospitals in Al Dhafra.

Abu Dhabi had already updated travel procedures for its citizens and residents returning from travel abroad, which came effective on Monday.

Vaccinated travellers arriving from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on day 6. When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6.

The protocol applies to vaccinated UAE citizens and residents who received their second dose at least 28 days earlier, documented in the vaccine report on Alhosn app.

Unvaccinated citizens and residents arriving in Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on days 6 and 12. When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 12 days and take another PCR test on day 11.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 258,483 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours from which it reported 1,552 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 642,601.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced four deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,843. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,518 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 620,812.

Meanwhile, 76,347 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 15,650,988 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 158.24 doses per 100 people.

According to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker, the UAE leads the world, with enough vaccinations to cover 72.1 percent of its population and has overtaken Seychelles to become the world’s most vaccinated nation.

The UAE has so far administered 15.6 million doses, enough to cover 72.1 percent of its population based on a two-dose regimen. The UAE tests more people per capita than most nations and has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.

In a statement, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said that this new global achievement adds to the country’s success and record of achievements in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that it is an international recognition of the success of the National Vaccination Campaign, launched by the UAE, which is continuing to achieve its objectives.

“The proactive vision of the country’s leadership enabled us to address the challenges posed by COVID-19. Today, the UAE is the world’s most vaccinated country,” he added. He also highlighted the efforts of the national health sector, which is keen to provide diverse types of vaccines to all segments of the community, as well as the community’s awareness about the importance of being vaccinated.

Al Owais stressed that the National Vaccination Campaign is continuing in all emirates of the country, along with the adherence to relevant precautionary measures, which represent the foundations of the national efforts aimed at achieving recovery and ensuring the return to normalcy.

Medical teams and front-liners are working as one team, upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership, to achieve recovery from the pandemic, he added, affirming that the UAE is a unique global model of combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and has received widespread international appreciation, underscoring the community’s confidence in the procedures adopted by the UAE Government.

He also noted the importance of the community’s awareness of, and adherence to, precautionary measures to maintain the gains achieved by the country and protect its members.

