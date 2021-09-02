Before boarding to Abu Dhabi, all travellers, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, must present a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours of departure, reports Asian Lite Newsdek

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Abu Dhabi will no longer need to quarantine in the emirate, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced in its updated travel advisory.

The committee has approved removing the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from all international destinations, effective from Sunday, 5 September.

Vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving from green destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and another test on day 6, if staying in the emirate. When arriving from other destinations they must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and further tests on days 4 and 8, if staying in the emirate.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), in collaboration with Department of Health- Abu Dhabi (DoH), has announced a strategic new initiative to provide COVID-19 PCR tests for students, educators and school staff administered by trained health professionals at the emirate’s schools

The initiative follows the recent announcement by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) for routine PCR tests.

Routine PCR testing administered across the emirate’s schools are intended to increase convenience for parents, students, educators, and staff, who will no longer be required to visit external testing centers.

The PCR test programme will also make school operations more efficient by minimising impact on students and educators for potentially missing routine test dates and ensuring continuity of teaching and learning.

“Abu Dhabi’s distinguished efforts to combat the pandemic were pivotal in safeguarding the health and safety of our community, in addition to facilitating the safe return to schools for students,” Dr Jamal Mohammed Alkaabi, Undersecretary of DoH commented.

“In collaboration with our partners at the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, we have been able to provide a healthy and safe environment, not only for our students but for their educators and families alike. By facilitating ease of access to routine testing for everyone within the education ecosystem in the emirate, students are able to achieve continuity of education without any interruption to their academic journey.”

Amer Al Hammadi, ADEK Undersecretary, said, “The number of students returning to physical school across the emirate is high. As the education sector moves steadily towards full recovery and a return to normalcy, protecting the health and safety of our school community of students, educators and staff remains our highest priority.”

“We continue to work in collaboration with all private and public stakeholders to implement stringent health and safety standards, whilst minimising the impact on school operations and safeguarding the continuity of students’ in-school learning.”

“Through close consultation with schools and stakeholders, we identified the need for a robust PCR testing model to alleviate pressure on parents and students. Therefore, our collaboration with DoH will provide a COVID-19 PCR test solution across the entire school community. This test model will improve operational efficiencies and enable students and educators to access tests to schedule,” added Al Hammadi.

As per the recent NCEMA announcement, all school students must undertake routine COVID-19 PCR tests during the new academic year, with the testing frequency defined by criteria detailing both age and vaccination status.

Schools will be responsible for informing parents of the individual school’s testing schedule.

Meanwhile, the UAE on Thursday recorded 975 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the country to 720,330.

Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 250,240 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours. The infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours. The ministry also noted that an additional 1,511 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 708,155.

